Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,448,000. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 509,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,322 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,887,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 373,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 303,832 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,546,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

