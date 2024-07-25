Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,652 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,458.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

