Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSB. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,337,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,107 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,812,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 60,254 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 222.9% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $747,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSB stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

