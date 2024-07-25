Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Steelcase worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after purchasing an additional 452,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 352,078 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Steelcase by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 140,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 108,698 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 108,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,994. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

