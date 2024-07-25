Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of RxSight worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXST. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RxSight by 16.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250 in the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

