Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,006 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of ExlService worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 94.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 144,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $34.09 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini sold 14,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $493,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,587 shares of company stock worth $4,438,140 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

