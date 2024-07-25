Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,026 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Stride worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 67.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Stride by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Stride by 48.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stride by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.