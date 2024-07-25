Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,064 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of IPG Photonics worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,587,000 after buying an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $36,365,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $87.91 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

