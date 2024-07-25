Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,619 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

