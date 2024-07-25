Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,192 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

