Sei Investments Co. Sells 468,022 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 468,022 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on VFC

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.