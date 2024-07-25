Sei Investments Co. Sells 654 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Graham worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $779.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $730.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $797.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

