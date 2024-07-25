Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $7,694,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $7,763,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $88,504,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

