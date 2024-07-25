Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,780 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Verint Systems worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VRNT opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.