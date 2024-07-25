Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of A10 Networks worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,965,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,697,000 after buying an additional 185,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,753,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 775,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A10 Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.