Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 105,109 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 18,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Best Buy by 35.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,182.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,887 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 148,346 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 119,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 67,101 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,294,828 shares of company stock valued at $280,479,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

BBY opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

