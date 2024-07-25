SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,925,220.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

