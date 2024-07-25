Select Medical (SEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $1.96-2.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Report on SEM

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.