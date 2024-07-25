Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $83.49, but opened at $85.36. Selective Insurance Group shares last traded at $85.63, with a volume of 121,211 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,287,000 after acquiring an additional 947,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,290,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,735,000 after acquiring an additional 367,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 257,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

