Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 302,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 235,170 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 4.4 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.