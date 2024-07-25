Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,389,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,721,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after acquiring an additional 129,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 182.3% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 280,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 180,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

