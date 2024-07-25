Serco Group (LON:SRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.00

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.44), with a volume of 44012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.43).

A number of research firms recently commented on SRP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 200 ($2.59) to GBX 205 ($2.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.01.

In other Serco Group news, insider Nigel Crossley purchased 7,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,687.15 ($18,995.28). 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

