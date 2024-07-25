Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider David Latin Purchases 21,350 Shares

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider David Latin purchased 21,350 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968.50 ($36,172.40).

Shares of LON SQZ opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.70 ($1.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £507.58 million, a PE ratio of 478.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.91) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

