SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,469 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after buying an additional 279,318 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,627,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,866,000 after buying an additional 825,462 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 92,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 180,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USHY stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2078 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

