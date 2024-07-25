SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 15,004 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth $797,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 296,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 4,061,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 421,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $17.64.

Insider Activity

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Further Reading

