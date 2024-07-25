SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in American Woodmark by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in American Woodmark by 19.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark stock opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.25.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

