SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,054,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9,907.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,245,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

