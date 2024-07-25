SG Americas Securities LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $97.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $235.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.