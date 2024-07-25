SG Americas Securities LLC Has $214,000 Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $3,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after purchasing an additional 168,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eXp World by 49.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,433,896.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,740. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 2.34. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is -117.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.75 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

