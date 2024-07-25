SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $196,000 in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund raised its position in ACM Research by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 767,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ACM Research by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 560,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACM Research by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 70,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 186,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR opened at $19.32 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.55.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,197.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,934. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

