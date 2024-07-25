SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 494 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $391.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $415.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
