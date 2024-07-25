SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -179.49%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

