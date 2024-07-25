SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,965 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

