SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,232 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,075,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,630 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 114.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,038,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 553,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 346,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $628.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 365.22%.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

