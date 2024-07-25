SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,105 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $107.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

