SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,528,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after acquiring an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 86.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,597,000 after acquiring an additional 206,054 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

SPX Technologies stock opened at $147.82 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.61 and a fifty-two week high of $164.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

