SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 33,070 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 611,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

