SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,174 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,996,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after purchasing an additional 262,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $26,814,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at $465,793.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

