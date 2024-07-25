SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

