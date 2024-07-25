SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,708.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $421,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

