Shell (SHEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, analysts expect Shell to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. Shell has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

