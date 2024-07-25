Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $386.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $386.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.02%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

