Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.94 and a 200-day moving average of $314.19. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.6% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $373,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

