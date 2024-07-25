Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.19. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.02%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

