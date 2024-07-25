Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $322.35, but opened at $339.00. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $334.38, with a volume of 744,409 shares.
The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 76.02% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.94 and a 200-day moving average of $314.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
