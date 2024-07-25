Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.56.

SHOP stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

