Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Powell Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Powell Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Powell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Powell Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL stock opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.84 and its 200 day moving average is $144.26. Powell Industries has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $209.14.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Powell Industries news, Director John Birchall sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $220,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,442.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,034. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

