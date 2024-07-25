SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SIGA Technologies
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.