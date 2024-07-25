SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

