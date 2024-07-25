Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 429.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $115.43 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.