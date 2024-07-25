Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $177.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

